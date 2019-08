Aug 28 (Reuters) - TEMENOS AG:

* TEMENOS TO ACQUIRE KONY

* HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE KONY FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF USD 559 MILLION AND AN EARN-OUT OF USD 21 MILLION

* TRANSACTION IS DUE TO BE COMPLETED BY EARLY Q4 2019

* KONY’S TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO REACH C.USD 115 MILLION IN 2020, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TEMENOS GROWTH FROM 2020

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-IFRS EPS NEUTRAL IN 2020, ACCRETIVE FROM 2021 AND TO REACH GROUP MARGINS WITHIN THREE YEARS