May 7 (Reuters) - Temple Hotels Inc:

* TEMPLE HOTELS INC. REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TEMPLE HOTELS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* TEMPLE HOTELS INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $37.2 MILLION VERSUS $36.2 MILLION

* TEMPLE HOTELS INC - QTRLY REVPAR $75.93 VERSUS $72.26