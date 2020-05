BRIEF-Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Says Received Tax Refund Of £26.5 Mln From HMRC

May 28 (Reuters) - Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC:

* TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT TRUST - RECEIVED A TAX REFUND OF £26.5 MILLION FROM HMRC, REPRESENTING 1.37% OF LAST PUBLISHED NAV

* TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT TRUST- UNAUDITED EX-INCOME NAV AS AT 27 MAY WAS £1,940 MILLION, REPRESENTING NAV OF 804.52 PENCE PER SHARE

* TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT TRUST - WILL CONSIDER NEXT YEAR'S DIVIDEND IN LIGHT OF FULL YEAR RESULTS