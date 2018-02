Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tempur Sealy International Inc:

* TEMPUR SEALY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* Q4 SALES FELL 15.9 PERCENT TO $648.2 MILLION

* TEMPUR SEALY - ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CURRENTLY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO RANGE FROM $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION.​

* TEMPUR SEALY - IN Q4 ‍COMPANY RECORDED A NET INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $23.8 MILLION RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 ("U.S. TAX REFORM")​