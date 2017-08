BRIEF-Tempur Sealy Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.45

July 27 (Reuters) - Tempur Sealy International Inc:

* Tempur Sealy reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 sales $659.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $661.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tempur Sealy says updated its financial guidance for 2017

* Tempur Sealy says for full year 2017, company currently expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $425 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: