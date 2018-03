March 7 (Reuters) - Tempus Holdings Ltd:

* ‍FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 26.5% TO HK$834.3 MILLION​

* ‍FY PROFIT HK$31.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$2.2 MILLION​

* ‍RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK CENTS 2.3 PER SHARE​