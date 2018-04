April 19 (Reuters) - Ten Entertainment Group PLC:

* TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC - AGREED CONDITIONALLY TO ACQUIRE TWO FURTHER SITES; UPON COMPLETION OF ACQUISITIONS, THIS WILL GROW GROUP’S TOTAL ESTATE TO 44 SITES

* TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC - CURRENT TRADING REMAINS STRONG, WITH Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 5.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)