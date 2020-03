March 25 (Reuters) - Ten Entertainment Group PLC:

* TEN ENTERTAINMENT - UNDERTAKING A PLACING TO ISSUE UP TO 3.3 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENCE EACH

* TEN ENTERTAINMENT - PLACING IS BEING CONDUCTED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD PROCESS

* TEN ENTERTAINMENT- NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING INTENDED TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY HEADROOM DURING UNKNOWN PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO COVID-19