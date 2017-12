Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd:

* TEN LTD ANNOUNCES NEW TIME CHARTERS FOR THREE VESSELS

* SAYS CHARTER EMPLOYMENT FOR AGGREGATE 6 YEARS FOR ONE AFRAMAX CRUDE TANKER AND TWO MR PRODUCT CARRIERS TO SIGNIFICANT GLOBAL END-USERS​

* SAYS GROSS REVENUE FOR NEW CONTRACTS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $32 MILLION