March 12 (Reuters) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd:

* TEN LTD REPORTS YEAR-END AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 PROFITS AND DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $0.05 PER COMMON SHARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION - ‍DURING Q4, VESSELS ON TIME CHARTER CONTRACTS GENERATED $90.5 MILLION GROSS REVENUE​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: