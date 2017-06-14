BRIEF-Ten Network enters voluntary administration

June 14 (Reuters) - Ten Network Holdings Ltd:

* Ten Group enters voluntary administration

* Announces that Mark Korda, Jennifer Nettleton and Jarrod Villani of Korda Mentha appointed as voluntary administrators

* Identified initiatives that are expected to have a positive impact on earnings in order of at least $50 million in FY18

* Identified initiatives also expected to have a potentially more than $80 million per annum positive impact by FY19​

* Reduction in licence costs for ten in FY17 will be in order of $22 million and, in FY18, $12 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: