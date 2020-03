BRIEF-Ten Pao Group Holdings Posts FY Profit Attributable Of HK$176.8 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Ten Pao Group Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE UP 13.5% TO HK$3,636.3 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$176.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$55.4 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2.8 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IN CHINA & REST OF WORLD WILL REMAIN GREAT CHALLENGE TO OUR PRODUCTION IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* SO FAR, WE HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY CANCELLED ORDERS DUE TO INCIDENT

* NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT DISTURBANCE IN SUPPLY CHAIN OR ANY MAJOR HINDRANCE IN OUR MANUFACTURING BASES IN CHINA