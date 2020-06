June 22 (Reuters) - Tenaga Nasional Bhd:

* ENERGY COMMISSION, MALAYSIA GRANTED APPROVAL FOR TNB TO UNDERTAKE PROPOSED INTERNAL REORGANISATION

* GOT APPROVAL-IN-PRINCIPLE FOR PROPOSED LICENSING STRUCTURE PURSUANT TO INTERNAL REORGANISATION

* TUANKU JAAFAR POWER STATION IN PORT DICKSON & ASSETS TO NOT BE TRANSFERRED TO TNB POWER GENERATION UNDER VESTING ORDERS