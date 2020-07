BRIEF-Tenaga Nasional Says Government Of Malaysia Approved To Adjust Imbalance Cost Pass-Through For July Until Dec

July 1 (Reuters) - Tenaga Nasional Bhd:

* GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA APPROVED TO ADJUST IMBALANCE COST PASS-THROUGH FOR JULY UNTIL DEC

* REDUCTION IN ICPT SURCHARGE IS DUE TO REDUCTION IN ACTUAL FUEL COSTS FOR JAN TO JUNE 2020 VERSUS PREVIOUS 6 MONTHS OF JULY TO DEC 2019

* FOR ICPT IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD, GOVERNMENT APPROVED REDUCTION IN ICPT FROM 2 SEN/KWH SURCHARGE TO 0 SEN/KWH FOR NON-DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS

* IMPACT OF ICPT IMPLEMENTATION IS NEUTRAL ON TNB & WILL NOT HAVE ANY EFFECT TO BUSINESS OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL POSITION