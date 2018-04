April 26 (Reuters) - Tenaris SA:

* QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MILLION VERSUS $1154 MILLION

* IN COMING QUARTERS, EXPECT SHIPMENTS TO BE LOWER THAN Q1 BUT SALES AND MARGINS SHOULD BENEFIT FROM PRICE INCREASES

* FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR

* AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES