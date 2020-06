BRIEF-Tenax Reports Positive Results From Phase 2 Trial Of Levosimendan

June 2 (Reuters) - Tenax Therapeutics Inc:

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF LEVOSIMENDAN IN PATIENTS WITH PULMONARY HYPERTENSION AND HEART FAILURE WITH PRESERVED EJECTION FRACTION (PH-HFPEF)

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC - DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT WITH 6-MINUTE WALK DISTANCE

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC - DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN RIGHT ATRIAL AND PULMONARY CAPILLARY WEDGE PRESSURES

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC - NO SIGNIFICANT SAFETY ISSUES FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL PF LEVOSIMENDAN