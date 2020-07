July 6 (Reuters) - Tenax Therapeutics Inc:

* ANNOUNCES $8.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT AND PIPE OFFERINGS PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES

* DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR FOR ISSUANCE, SALE OF 2,523,611 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.02780/SHARE

* AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 652,313 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, AT $1.02770 PER PRE-FUNDED WARRANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: