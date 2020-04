April 9 (Reuters) - Tenax Therapeutics Inc:

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES LAST PATIENT COMPLETES FINAL VISIT IN ITS PHASE 2 “HELP STUDY” OF LEVOSIMENDAN FOR PULMONARY HYPERTENSION AND HEART FAILURE WITH PRESERVED EJECTION FRACTION

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC - TOP-LINE DATA READOUT REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LATE Q2 2020