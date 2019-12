Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tencent/STMicroelectronics:

* Announce their cooperation on Tencent’s latest IoT operation system, TencentOS Tiny LoRaWAN

* Through TencentOS Tiny LoRaWAN running on STM32 LoRaWAN® software expansion package, this cooperation will allow simple, seamless access to the one-stop software solutions on the Tencent Cloud IoT Explorer platform for faster time-to-market of large-volume IoT applications.