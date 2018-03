March 8 (Reuters) -

* TENCENT, CTRIP-BACKED TRAVEL COMPANY PLANS HONG KONG IPO - WSJ CITING SOURCES

* TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE - WSJ CITING SOURCE Source text :on.wsj.com/2FEdApw