May 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUES RMB 73,528 MILLION VERSUS RMB49,552 MILLION

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 23,290 MILLION VERSUS RMB 14,476 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUES FROM ONLINE ADVERTISING BUSINESS RMB 10,689 MILLION

* WEIXIN AND WECHAT COMBINED MAU WAS 1,040.0 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31

* DELAY IN CHINA MONETIZATION AND HEAVY MARKETING EXPENSES IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT MOBILE GAMES REVENUES IN SHORT TERM