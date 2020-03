BRIEF-Tencent Holdings Posts Qtrly Profit Attributable RMB21,582 Million

March 18 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD1.20 PER SHARE

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB105,767 MILLION VERSUS RMB84,896 MILLION

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB21,582 MILLION VERSUS RMB14,229 MILLION

* SINCE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, QQ SCHOOL-PLUS-HOME GROUPS HAVE SERVED MORE THAN 120 MILLION USERS

* “WILL SEEK TO BOTH MEET IMMEDIATE NEEDS FOR OUR PRODUCTS BROUGHT ABOUT BY PANDEMIC, AND DEVELOP OUR CAPABILITIES “

* AS AT DEC. 31, 2019, COMBINED MAU OF WEIXIN AND WECHAT 1,164.8 MILLION , UP 6.1%

* LOOKING FORWARD, BELIEVE COMPETITIVE POSITION IN ADVERTISING HAS NOTABLY IMPROVED

* LOOKING FORWARD, WE WILL SEEK TO EXTEND OUR PAYMENT USE CASES, PROVIDE NEW FINTECH PRODUCTS & SERVICES

* COVID-19 IS DELAYING CUSTOMERS’ IMPLEMENTATION OF CLOUD-RELATED INITIATIVES & WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT NEAR-TERM CLOUD SERVICES REVENUES

* TENCENT MEETING EXCEEDED 10 MILLION DAUS WITHIN TWO MONTHS SINCE ITS LAUNCH IN LATE DEC 2019

* "IN EARLY STAGES OF WHAT WE EXPECT TO BE A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT IN SHORT FORM VIDEO"