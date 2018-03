BRIEF-Tencent Holdings Qtrly Profit Attributable Rmb 20,797 Mln Vs Rmb 10,529 Mln

March 21 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUES FROM ONLINE ADVERTISING BUSINESS RMB‍12,361​ MILLION VERSUS RMB 8,288 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB ‍66,392​ MILLION VERSUS RMB 43,864 MILLION

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 20,797 MILLION VERSUS RMB 10,529 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.88 PER SHARE

* AS AT DEC 31 2017, COMBINED MAU OF WEIXIN AND WECHAT IS ‍988.6​ MILLION

* ‍MADE IMPAIRMENT PROVISION OF RMB671 MILLION AGAINST CARRYING AMOUNTS OF CERTAIN AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE FINANCIAL ASSETS DURING YEAR ENDED 31 DEC​