May 17 (Reuters) - Caesarstone Ltd:

* TENE GROWTH CAPITAL III (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. REPORTS 37.2 PERCENT STAKE IN CAESARSTONE LTD AS OF MAY 14, 2018 - SEC FILING

* TENE GROWTH CAPITAL III (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. SAYS ACQUIRED CAESARSTONE LTD’S SECURITIES FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES

* TENE GROWTH CAPITAL III (G.P.) CO SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAESARSTONE FOR IT TO CONSIDER TRANSACTIONS SUCH AS A MERGER/TAKE-PRIVATE TRANSACTION Source text: (bit.ly/2rOzrT0) Further company coverage: