BRIEF-Teneobio Enters Licensing Agreement To Develop Next Generation Engineered Cell Therapies With Intellia

June 8 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc:

* TENEOBIO ENTERS A RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND LICENSING AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION ENGINEERED CELL THERAPIES WITH INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS

* TENEOBIO INC - INTELLIA WILL HAVE OPTION TO EXCLUSIVELY LICENSE NOVEL ANTIBODIES FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION

* TENEOBIO, INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CO WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT

* TENEOBIO - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO GET ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS FOR SOME PRECLINICAL, CLINICAL, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES' ACHIEVEMENT