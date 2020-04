BRIEF-Tenet Announces $500 Mln Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

April 2 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET ANNOUNCES $500 MILLION PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - ALSO SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* TENET HEALTHCARE - OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF NEWLY ISSUED SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES MATURING IN 2025

* TENET HEALTHCARE - AMENDMENT TO ITS SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL INCLUDE INCREASING BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER FACILITY TO $2.0 BILLION

* TENET HEALTHCARE - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE AFTER PAYMENT OF FEES, EXPENSES, TO REPAY PORTION OF $500 MILLION OF BORROWINGS OUTSTANDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: