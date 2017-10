BRIEF-TENET ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH LOYOLA MEDICINE REGARDING SALE OF MACNEAL HOSPITAL

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* TENET ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH LOYOLA MEDICINE REGARDING THE SALE OF MACNEAL HOSPITAL AND RELATED OPERATIONS

* ‍MACNEAL HOSPITAL AND RELATED OPERATIONS WILL BE ADDED TO LOYOLA MEDICINE REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM

* RELATED OPERATIONS INCLUDE LOCAL TENET-OWNED PHYSICIAN PRACTICES, CHICAGO HEALTH SYSTEM AND ASSOCIATED CHS ACCOUNTABLE CARE ORGANIZATION​

* ‍LOYOLA MEDICINE , AN AFFILIATE OF TRINITY HEALTH, WILL PURCHASE MACNEAL HOSPITAL AND ITS AFFILIATED​ OPERATIONS