Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET HEALTHCARE - TO ISSUE & SELL $600 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE ON JUNE 15, 2028, BEARING INTEREST AT 4.625% PER ANNUM