April 2 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF ITS $700 MILLION PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - AGREED TO ISSUE AND SELL $700 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE ON APRIL 1, 2025