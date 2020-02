BRIEF-Tenet Forecasts 2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $2.69 To $3.35

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND ISSUES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.98 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES 2020 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TENET COMMON SHAREHOLDERS, $1.23 TO $2.31 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $3.35

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.94 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE $4.81 BILLION VERSUS $4.62 BILLION

* QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE $4.81 BILLION VERSUS $4.62 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $4.76 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA