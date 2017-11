Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet Healthcare- Human Resources Committee of Board approved raise in salary of Ronald Rittenmeyer in recognition of his assumption of co’s CEO role​

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - Ronald Rittenmeyer's annualized base salary is now $2.9 million, with change retroactive to August 31, 2017 -SEC filing​