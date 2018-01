BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare Issues Information On Financial Implications Of Changes To Federal Tax Law​

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* ‍ISSUES INFORMATION ON FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF CHANGES TO FEDERAL TAX LAW​‍

* DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $0.05 TO $0.19 IN 2018​

* ‍COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE​

* ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $0.58 TO $0.97​ IN 2018

* ‍ALSO REITERATING ITS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW​

* ‍UPDATED ITS PREVIOUS FINANCIAL 2018 OUTLOOK TO REFLECT CHANGES TO FEDERAL TAX LAWS ENACTED AS PART OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​

* ‍ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY 80 PERCENT OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 SHOULD QUALIFY FOR IMMEDIATE EXPENSING​

* ‍NO MATERIAL CHANGE IN CO‘S ABILITY TO UTILIZE ITS FEDERAL INCOME TAX NET OPERATING LOSS CARRYFORWARDS

* PROJECTS ITS FEDERAL INCOME TAX NET OPERATING LOSS CARRYFORWARDS TO BE ABOUT $1.6 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​