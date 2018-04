BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare Purchases Remaining 15 pct Ownership Interest In United Surgical Partners International

April 26 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET HEALTHCARE - PURCHASED REMAINING 15 PCT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE

* TENET HEALTHCARE - PAID WCAS $630 MILLION TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26

* TENET HEALTHCARE - BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES