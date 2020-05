BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.28 From Continuing Operations

Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.32 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS ANTICIPATED IN Q2 WITH STABILIZATION AND RECOVERY TARGETED IN H2 OF THIS YEAR

* NET OPERATING REVENUES IN HOSPITAL SEGMENT WERE $3.834 BILLION IN Q1 2020, A DECLINE OF 0.7 PERCENT FROM $3.862 BILLION IN Q1 2019

* PATIENT VOLUMES DECLINED SIGNIFICANTLY IN LATTER HALF OF MARCH

* AS OF MAY 1, HAD 771 ACTIVE COVID-19 PATIENTS IN-HOUSE ACROSS 65 HOSPITALS AND 308 PATIENTS UNDER INVESTIGATION (PUI) CASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: