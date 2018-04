BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.95

April 30 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 TO $0.29 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.36 TO $1.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02 TO $1.75 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 OUTLOOK HAS BEEN INCREASED

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92, REVENUE VIEW $18.09 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $4,699 MILLION VERSUS $4,813 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19, REVENUE VIEW $4.54 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TENET HEALTHCARE - SAME-HOSPITAL EXCHANGE OUTPATIENT VISITS WERE 49,680 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, UP 11.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OF $725 MILLION TO $925 MILLION

* TENET HEALTHCARE - TENET'S SAME-HOSPITAL EXCHANGE ADMISSIONS WERE 4,677 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, DOWN 1.1 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017