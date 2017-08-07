FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.17 from cont ops
August 7, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.17 from cont ops

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet reports results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 to $0.99 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tenet healthcare corp - ‍tenet's same-hospital exchange admissions were 5,488 in q2 of 2017, down 2.2 percent from q2 of 2016​

* Tenet healthcare corp qtrly ‍same-hospital exchange outpatient visits were 58,873 in q2 of 2017, up 10.1 percent from q2 of 2016.​

* Sees ‍2017 diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $1.14 to a loss of $0.89​

* Tenet healthcare corp sees ‍2017 revenue of $19.1 billion to $19.4 billion​

* Tenet healthcare corp sees ‍2017 net income from continuing operations attributable to tenet common shareholders ranging from loss of $115 million to loss of $90 million​

* Sees ‍q3 loss per share from continuing operations $1.55 to $1.46; sees q3 adjusted loss per share from continuing operations $0.35 to $0.20​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $19.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $4.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tenet healthcare corp qtrly net operating revenues $4,802 million versus $4,868 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

