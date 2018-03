BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare Reaches Agreement With Glenview

March 26 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET REACHES AGREEMENT WITH GLENVIEW

* TENET HEALTHCARE - ‍GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING​

* TENET HEALTHCARE - GLENVIEW HAS AGREED TO VOTE ITS SHARES IN FAVOR OF ALL OF BOARD’S NOMINEES

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”​

* TENET HEALTHCARE - ‍REVISING SPECIAL MEETING BYLAW SO THAT IT CAN ONLY BE AMENDED BY VOTE FROM SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING MAJORITY OF OUTSTANDING STOCK​

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - ‍ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS​

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN​

* TENET HEALTHCARE - ‍TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YEAR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION​