BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare says co redeemed $900 mln aggregate principal amount of outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2020
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
July 17, 2017 / 9:42 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare says co redeemed $900 mln aggregate principal amount of outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2020

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet Healthcare - On July 14, co redeemed $900 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2020

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - On July 14, co redeemed $1.041 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2018- SEC Filing

* On July 14, co redeemed $1.100 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5% senior notes due 2019 Source text: [bit.ly/2tkefqM] Further company coverage:

