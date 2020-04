BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare Says Entered Into Amendment No. 5 To Existing $1.5 Bln Credit Agreement

April 27 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - ON APRIL 24, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO ITS EXISTING $1.5 BILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 19, 2010

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - ABL AMENDMENT HAS AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF APRIL 24, 2020

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - ABL AMENDMENT AMENDS TO INCREASE AGGREGATE REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS TO $1.9 BILLION

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - FACILITY CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR A $200 MILLIONSUB-FACILITYFOR LETTERS OF CREDIT Source: (bit.ly/3aC8HZz) Further company coverage: