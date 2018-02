Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET ISSUES STATEMENT

* TENET HEALTHCARE - ‍RECEIVED PROPOSAL BY GLENVIEW CAPITAL TO AMEND CO‘S BYLAWS TO INCLUDE PROVISION TO ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO ACT BY WRITTEN CONSENT​

* TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS IS REVIEWING GLENVIEW CAPITAL SUBMISSION TO AMEND CO‘S BYLAWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: