Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tenfu Cayman Holdings Co Ltd:

* Profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased from RMB82.1 million for corresponding period in 2016 to RMB115.3 million

* Revenue for six months ended 30 June 2017 was about RMB779.8 million, up 5.2%

* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.05