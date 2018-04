BRIEF-Tennant Co Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.27

April 23 (Reuters) - Tennant Co:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MAINTAINS FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $1.70 TO $1.90

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q1 SALES $272.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $251.9 MILLION

* COMPANY UPDATES 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES, EARNINGS AND EBITDA OUTLOOK

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES NET SALES TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.08 BILLION TO $1.11 BILLION FOR 2018

* INCREASING ITS 2018 ANTICIPATED RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.05 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $1.85 TO $2.05

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $25 MILLION TO $30 MILLION

* EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $113 MILLION TO $118 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.90, REVENUE VIEW $1.09 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S