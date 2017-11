BRIEF-Tennant Company reports Q3 EPS $0.20

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tennant Co

* Tennant company reports 2017 third quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.70

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.25

* Sees FY 2017 sales $960 million to $990 million

* Q3 sales rose 31 percent to $262 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Reaffirms 2017 full year net sales guidance range and lowers eps guidance range​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $979.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍capital expenditures in range of $20 million to $25 million in 2017 ​

* ‍Q3 included special items that reduced earnings by $0.12 per share for costs related to IPC Group Acquisition​

* Sees ‍gross margin performance in range of 41 percent to 42 percent in 2017​