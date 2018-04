April 10 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc:

* ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BILLION OF DEBT FINANCING

* TENNECO SAYS DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER CONSISTS OF $1.0 BLN TERM LOAN A, $2.4 BLN TERM LOAN B & $1.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2Hod25L) Further company coverage: