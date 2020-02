BRIEF-Tenneco Posts Q4 Loss Per Share Of $3.62

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc:

* TENNECO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 REVENUE $4.1 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $3.98 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.41 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $3.62 INCLUDING ITEMS

* 2020 REVENUE IS EXPECTED IN THE RANGE OF $16.7 BILLION TO $17.1 BILLION

* CONTINUING TO MONITOR EFFECTS OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* UNCERTAINTY OF FULL IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS RESULTS IN A WIDER FULL YEAR OUTLOOK RANGE FOR REVENUE AND EBITDA THAN CUSTOMARY

* ANTICIPATE THE COVID-19 VIRUS TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT VALUE ADD REVENUE AND EBITDA IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* TENNECO - OUTLOOK ASSUMES THAT EQUIVALENT OF FOUR FULL WEEKS OF PRODUCTION WOULD BE LOST IN CHINA IN Q1

* TENNECO - EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $3.95 BILLION TO $4.15 BILLION, VALUE-ADD REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $3.2 BILLION TO $3.4 BILLION IN Q1

* TENNECO - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $240 MILLION TO $280 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2020

* TENNECO - NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ABOUT $150 MILLION ON VALUE ADD REVENUE, AND $50 MILLION ON EBITDA DUE TO COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK

* TENNECO- EXPECTS TO INCUR ABOUT $250 MILLION IN ONE-TIME COSTS OVER 2-YEAR PROGRAM

* TENNECO- EXECUTING 2-YEAR COST REDUCTION PROGRAM EXPECTED TO DELIVER $200 MILLION IN ANNUAL RUN RATE SAVINGS