BRIEF-Tenneco Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.33

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc:

* TENNECO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT TO $2.391 BILLION

* EXPECTS CONSTANT DOLLAR TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $380 MILLION AND $410 MILLION

* ‍IN 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS 5% ORGANIC GROWTH, OUTPACING INDUSTRY PRODUCTION BY 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* ‍IN 2019 AND 2020, TENNECO EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH WILL CONTINUE TO OUTPACE INDUSTRY PRODUCTION​

* ‍EXPECTS ORGANIC GROWTH OF 6% - 8% IN 2019, AND 5% - 7% IN 2020​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.89

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64, REVENUE VIEW $2.30 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S