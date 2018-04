April 27 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13

* Q1 REVENUE $2.574 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.42 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.69 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS CONSTANT CURRENCY TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 8% IN Q2 2018

* REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK