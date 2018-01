Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 5 PERCENT

* - COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 5 PERCENT

* - 2018 REVENUE GROWTH TO BE DRIVEN BY INCREASES IN BOTH RIDE PERFORMANCE AND CLEAN AIR PRODUCT LINES

* - ANNOUNCED ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2019 AND 2020

* - EXPECTS TO “OUTPERFORM” INDUSTRY PRODUCTION BY 4% TO 6% IN 2019

* - EXPECTS TO "OUTPERFORM" INDUSTRY PRODUCTION IN REVENUE BY 3% TO 5% IN 2020