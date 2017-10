Oct 20 (Reuters) - Timkensteel Corp:

* ‍Tentative agreement between Timkensteel, United Steelworkers voted down​

* Timkensteel - ‍employees who are members of USW local 1123 have failed to ratify tentative agreement between bargaining representatives and company​

* ‍Anticipate co will be back in discussions with USW within next few days​