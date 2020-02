Feb 18 (Reuters) - Tenwow International Holdings Ltd :

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP WILL INEVITABLY BE AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* CO, JOINT PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS AND AN INVESTOR SIGNED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING OF GROUP

* PRODUCTIVITY OF GROUP’S FACTORIES EXPECTED TO TAKE CERTAIN TIME TO RESUME OPERATION

* GROUP WILL GRADUALLY RESUME OPERATION THIS WEEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: